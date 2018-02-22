Christopher Kingsman, non-executive director of Adept Telecom, dropped almost £400,000 to purchase just shy of 130,000 ordinary shares in the IT managed services provider on Thursday. Kingsman, who was appointed to Adept's board in November 2017, picked up a total of 129,537 ordinary shares in the AIM-quoted group at a price of 305.12p per share, for a total of £395,249.77. Following the purchase, Kingsman held a total beneficial interest in 4,149,357 ordinary shares in Adept via his interest ...

