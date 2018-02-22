GCP Infrastructure Investments stated on Thursday that it does not expect to be affected by the ongoing situation surrounding First Priority Housing Association Limited (FPHA) - despite having links to the company. A statement from social housing regulator Homes England stated that FPHA is "not compliant with the governance and financial viability standard" required by the regulator. GCP reports that, as at 29 December, the company was exposed to a portfolio comprising of 43 loan assets with an ...

