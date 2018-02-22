Specialty pharmaceutical company Diurnal has secured two Japanese composition of matter patents for new products, it announced on Thursday. The patents are for Diurnal's Alkindi product, a treatment for adrenal insufficiency in paediatric and elderly adult patients now protected until 2032, and its Chronocort product, giving the company's modified release hydrocortisone formulation in market protection until 2033. Martin Whitaker, chief executive of Diurnal, said: "Japan is a significant ...

