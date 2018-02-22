Software company Albert Technologies' shares jumped over 10% on Thursday after it announced that it will engage in a pilot project with a top 5 global advertising agency. The agreement will see Albert's AI technology coupled with the advertising agency's global resources to execute advanced marketing strategies for a number of brands in several different geographies. The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018, with the possibility of a long term commercial agreement ...

