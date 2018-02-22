Beeks Financial Cloud announced on Thursday that its revenue and profits have grown in the six months ending 31 December. The company, which is newly AIM traded as of November, registered a gross profit of £1.2m, up 62% compared to the same period in 2016, and a 40% increase in revenue up to £2.6m over the same period of time. The company also reported net cash of £2.6m at year-end, compared to net debt of £680,000 for the previous year. Gordon McArthur, chief executive of Beeks, said: "We ...

