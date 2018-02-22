Global Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring Markets Report 2016-2024: Rising Chronic Conditions Leads to Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring in US$ by the following Test Types:
- HbA1c Laboratory Testing
- HbA1c Point of Care Testing
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A. Menarini Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Alere, Inc. (USA)
- ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc (UK)
- HemoCue AB (Sweden)
- OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd (South Korea)
- PTS Diagnostics (USA)
- Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. (USA)
- Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
HbA1c Devices: Critical Role in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes
Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell
Major Concerns
While Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long term Growth
Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Devices Dominate HbA1c Market
POC-based HbA1c Monitoring Devices
The Faster Growing Category
Chromatography-based Hb Testing Devices Lead Market
Increasing Diabetes Prevalence and the Need for Diabetes Management to Prop-up Demand for HbA1c Monitoring Devices
Competitive Landscape
Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/ Analyzers of Select Players
Point-of-Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products/ Analyzers of Select Players
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES
High Risk of Diabetes in Aging Demographics Promises Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices
Approval for HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis: An Opportunity to Tap
Is HbA1c Test Right in Being Recommended for Diagnostic Purposes?
Technology Developments Transform Diagnostics in Diabetes Care
HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis
Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants
Efforts Focus on Standardizing Reporting of HbA1c Results
Consistent and Precise Test Results Favor Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market
Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis
Near Patient Testing Gaining Ground
Despite Reliability Issues, Prospects Remain Positive for POC Testing Market
Advantages of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests to Foster Adoption
Major Testing Methods in POC HbA1c Tests
Immunoassays
Boronate Affinity Chromatography
Micro-Optical Detection Methods
Home HbA1c Testing: Lack of Reimbursement Coverage and Accuracy Concerns Affect Adoption
Regular HbA1c Test Keeps Heart Risk at Bay
Glycated Albumin
A Potential Threat to HbA1c?
Higher Levels of Glycosylated Hemoglobin Increases Risk of Death
Non-Invasive Glucose Meters and CBGM Devices Threaten HbA1c Market
ESC and ADA Release Revised Guidelines for HbA1c Testing
Study Finds Dentist Visits to be an Opportunity for HbA1c- based Diabetes Screening & Management
3. DIABETES - A BRIEF PROFILE OF THE DISEASE
What Causes Diabetes?
Types of Diabetes
Major Types of Diabetes
Likely Complications
Nephropathy (Kidney Disease)
Diabetic Neuropathy (Nerve Damage)
Retinopathy (Damage to the Eye and Blindness)
Poor Healing of Infections and Wounds
Impotence in Men
Periodontal Disease
Cardiovascular Disease
Interpreting the A1c Range
Blood Glucose Level Guidelines in the US
Key Diabetes Statistics
Therapeutic Options for Diabetes
Oral Medications for Type 2 Diabetes
Side Effects of Insulin Therapy
Maintaining A1c Test Result Below 7%
Common Diabetes Management Practices
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Hemoglobin
A Brief
Hemoglobin A1c
Description
HbA1c Monitoring
What is A1c?
i. HbA1c Laboratory Testing
ii. HbA1c Point of Care Testing & Self-Monitoring
Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Test
Interpreting HbA1c Test Readings
Interpreting HbA1c Test Readings
Result of Hemoglobin A1c Test
Clinical Use of A1c Testing
Advantages of A1c Assessment & Interpretation
Risks Associated with HbA1c Testing
Methods of Measurement for Glycohemoglobin
Why Opt for HbA1c Testing?
The Diabetes Control & Complications Trial (DCCT)
The Kumamoto and UK Prospective Studies
Glycemia Tests Used in Monitoring Diabetes
Urine Glucose Testing
Glycated Protein Testing
HbA1c Test Types
HbA1c Laboratory Testing
Analytical Techniques Used for Quantifying HbA1c in Labs
Standardization of HbA1c Results
HbA1c Point of Care Testing & Self-Monitoring
Standardization of Glycated Hemoglobin Testing
NGSP Standardization of HbA1c
IFCC Standardization of HbA1c
HbA1c Reporting
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
ARKRAY Introduces ADAMS A1c HA-8180V System for HbA1c Testing
HemoCue Unveils HemoCue HbA1c 501 System in Thailand
Diazyme Gains FDA 510(k) Clearance Direct HbA1c Assay
IDG/Sanzay Unveils VERI-Q MULTI Monitoring System
ARKRAY Launches ADAMS A1c Lite HA-8380V in Japan
Biorex Unveils HbA1c Micro-Column Kit
MedTest Launches Reagents for Mindray BS-480 Chemistry Analyzer in US
ARKRAY Unveils New Instruments for HbA1c Measurement
Roche Introduces New Cobas C513 Analyser
ARKRAY Launches B-analyst HbA1c Control for HbA1c Tests
ARKRAY Unveils CinQ HbA1c Range of Reagent Kit
Transasia Bio-Medicals Introduces HbA1c & HbA2/F-Fully Automated Analyzer
ARKRAY Releases PocketChem A1c HbA1c Analyzer
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Abbott Takes Over Alere
Siemens Healthcare Rebrands as Siemens Healthineers
Sinocare Takes Over PTS Diagnostics
Biosurfit Gains CE Mark for HbA1c Test
Bio-Rad Bags FDA Approval for D-100 System for A1c Testing
Bio-Rad's VARIANT II TURBO HbA1c Kit 2.0 Receives FDA Approval for Use in Diabetes Diagnosis
Abnova Concludes Clinical Trial for Personal A1c Diabetes Rapid Test
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Obtains FDA Approval for VITROS Chemistry Products HbA1c Reagent Kit
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 38)
- The United States (18)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (15)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lbnpqv/global_hemoglobin?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716