CP Kelco Appoints Jennifer Aspen Mason as Sr. Vice President, Global Innovation

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco (http://www.cpkelco.com/), a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, announced today that Jennifer Aspen Mason has joined its Executive Leadership Team as Senior Vice President, Global Innovation, reporting directly to CP Kelco President Didier Viala.

A global executive with more than 20 years of industry experience, Mason has an extensive background leading science organizations with Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, she spent more than five years with Mars, Incorporated, where she served as Technology and Science Strategy Officer for all Mars segments.

In her new role, Mason is responsible for leading CP Kelco's global research and development (R&D) function, including strategic innovation imperatives to drive the company's long-term growth, as well as oversight of technical teams focused on new product innovation, process R&D and research.

"We are truly delighted to welcome Jennifer to our team, and will surely benefit from her global leadership capabilities, scientific expertise and rich industry experience," Viala said. "In her critical role as the Global Innovation leader for our business, Jennifer will serve as a change agent across our organization, focused on ensuring CP Kelco is equipped to address the evolving needs of the customers and regional markets we serve."

Prior to joining Mars, Incorporated, Mason spent 14 years with Unilever, holding several roles of increased responsibility and working in the Netherlands, the UK, Chicago, Ill., and New Jersey. While at Unilever, she led Global R&D teams for Beverages, Food Solutions and Dressings; ran the Regional Deploy Center for the $5 billion North American Food business; and served as the R&D Director for the $2 billion North American Ice Cream unit. Upon joining Mars, Incorporated in 2011, Mason served as Vice President - R&D, Quality & Food Safety for the Mars Petcare business and managed a team of 400 R&D associates while also leading the $120 million expansion of a global innovation center. She assumed her most recent role as Technology and Science Strategy Officer at Mars in 2016.

Mason holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Neuroscience from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisc., and a PhD degree in Behavioral Pharmacology from the University of Chicago. In addition, she completed executive business programs at Henley Management College in the UK and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

