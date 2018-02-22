Immediate Report with Regard to a Motion to Approve a Class Action against Shikun & Binui

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) has announced that a motion to approve a class action against the Company, certain former and current management members and members of its Board of Directors, and its controlling shareholder, was filed to the Tel Aviv District Court ("the Motion") today, February 22, 2018.

The applicant's main claim is that the Company allegedly violated the provisions of Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968, including the disclosure obligations and the prohibition of including misleading details in its periodic, quarterly, immediate and prospectus reports regarding offenses of integrity in the activity of a foreign indirect subsidiary company in Africa, whose operations are significant to the Company, and risks created for the Company thereof, amongst others, based on the investigation by the Israel Police which was reported by the Company on February 20, 2018 and on February 21, 2018.

The damage amount of the class action is assessed at NIS 92 million.

The Company is currently reviewing the Motion and intends to submit its response to the Court and to oppose the Motion.

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

