

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following his passing on Wednesday, the late Reverend Billy Graham will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda beginning next week, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announced on Thursday.



A statement from Ryan said Graham will lie in honor in the Rotunda from Wednesday, February 28th until Thursday, March 1st.



Members of the public and Capitol Hill community were invited to pay their respects to the late reverend while he lies in rest.



Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., are due to take part in a bicameral service upon the arrival of Graham's casket.



The statement from Ryan praised the evangelist and minister for his devout faith, inherent humility, and inclusive nature.



Graham, who passed away the age of 99 on Wednesday, was credited with touching the lives of many and forever changing the course of the world's spiritual health.



