

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Thursday amid pbeat economic data.



Pointing to robust economic growth in the first half of 2018, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected increase by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of January.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index jumped by 1.0 percent in January after climbing by 0.6 percent in December. Economists had been expecting another 0.6 percent increase.



Gold was up 60 cents to $1332.70 an ounce.



