The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights Norway" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to research and analyze key developments and trends relating to economy and trade and the freight and transportation and the logistics and warehousing sectors in Norway.

Logistics hubs in the Nordic region will become business hotspots due to the centralization of production and warehousing. Norway has a challenging topography and a scattered population, and the main logistics hubs are located in close proximity to main highways E6 and E16. Over the next 5 years, Vinterbro, Gardermoen, and Vestby will emerge as new logistics hubs.

Communication technologies and digitalization, along with Big Data analytics and IoT, will shape the future of transportation. The MUNIN project, which involves autonomous unmanned ships, fosters innovation in the marine segment. In Scandinavia, national regulators have opted to make rules based on use (private or commercial) and drone size.

In addition, the Norwegian Government is working toward a law to facilitate the testing of self-driving vehicles on the country's roads. The impetus for the bill is to make Norway an attractive place to develop and test self-driving vehicle technologies. In the field of sustainable urban logistics, NORSULP will facilitate the deployment of Sustainable Urban Logistics Plans (SULP) in 9 Norwegian municipalities/cities.

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the key factors driving Norway's economy and trade?

What is the role of transport and logistics in the country's economic growth?

How do advancements in digital technologies affect logistics service offerings?

Why are multimodal transport networks and mobility services gaining traction?

How is the traditional value chain being transformed as a result of advancements in technology, e-Commerce growth, regulatory changes, and investment?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope And Methodology

3. Economic And Trade Indicators

4. Freight Transportation

5. Logistics And Warehousing

6. Strategic Initiatives And Growth Opportunities

7. The Last Word

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t8bt7d/norway?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006323/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Logistics