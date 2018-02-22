The global automotive autonomous emergency braking system(AEBS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global AEBS market on application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and system type. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: AEBS reduces the probability of rear-end collisions

The global automotive braking system market is revolutionizing the concept of safety in the automotive industry. The development of modern ADAS, which includes active safety systems, is playing a crucial role in making vehicles and roads safe for both vehicle occupants and pedestrians. Also, the intensifying competition in the automotive market, especially in terms of product offering, is leading to further developments in the field of active safety.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "AEBS can potentially reduce rear-end collisions/crashes by almost 40%, thereby curbing the fatalities and injuries occurring due to such collisions. The system is integrated into most premium and luxury segment vehicles and therefore records high penetration rate in the North American and European countries."

AEBS is playing a vital role in boosting the safety quotient of vehicles and is serving as a product differentiator. Thus, AEBS serves as an important active safety system, and its widespread use in vehicles can make roads safer and convenient for travel. Hence, the safety benefits and advantages of AEBS is driving the growth of global automotive AEBS market

Market trend: development of RCTAB to reduce rear impacts

The automotive safety system market is highly competitive wherein the value chain has become more complex than ever. Continuous developments in the field of the automotive safety system are resulting in strategic partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions for the development of next-generation systems.

The continuous efforts in the field of autonomous braking have resulted in the development of Rear Cross Traffic Alert Braking (RCTAB). The system is designed to reduce the number of rear-end collisions and its consequences. RCTAB makes use of radar sensors for analyzing the vehicle traffic at the rear-end of the vehicle. The system, therefore, monitors whether a vehicle is approaching from the rear right or rear left. On detecting the vehicle and potential collision, the system automatically applies the brake. RCTAB uses the intersecting path of vehicles approaching from the rear-end of the vehicle. The system's sensors calculate the time to collision to apply automatic braking, which can curb rear impacts.

Market challenge: high cost of development and ownership

AEBS involves numerous electromechanical components and sub-systems. However, increased use of electronic content directly implies higher development and production costs. This acts as major challenge at present, for both automakers and the end-consumers. The present high cost of AEBS is limiting their wide-scale adoption. However, Technavio expects the costs to decline over the course of time.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006305/en/

