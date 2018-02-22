PV makers seeking exemptions to Section 201 duties must make them by March 16, but there is no guarantee that any will be granted.SunPower and other PV makers seeking an exemption to Section 201 import duties will get their chance next month under a process which has been laid out by U.S. trade authorities. According to a filing last week in the Federal Register, information including the type of product, the location of manufacturing and the availability of similar products from PV makers in the United States will all be taken into consideration when evaluating requests for exemptions… The rest ...

