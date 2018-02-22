Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive heat shield marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006330/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive heat shield market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global automotive heat shield market will grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The growing penetration of energy-efficient technologies in automobiles is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The growing competition among automakers has led to the increased adoption of energy-efficient technologies in automobiles. This increases the rate of adoption of heat shields in automobiles, which, in turn, positively impacts the growth of the global automotive heat shield market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the integration of heat shields with other vehicle components to form multifunctional components as one of the key emerging trends driving the global automotive heat shield market:

Integration of heat shields with other vehicle components to form multifunctional components

Advancements in the global automotive market have led to the integration of heat shields with other vehicle components. This ensures multifunctionality of automotive heat shields. Heat shields act as sound management solutions, in addition to their thermal management functions. Integration of heat shields contributes to improved fuel efficiency and reduced hydrocarbon emissions through engine encapsulation techniques.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "Automakers are investing in acoustic heat shield designs that facilitate thermal protection with maximum noise reduction. Integration of heat shields with under-the-body components facilitates the maintenance of the aerodynamic coefficient of vehicles. Such advanced integrated heat shield designs offer functional benefits, in addition to offering cost savings and weight reductions, which augurs well for the growth of the market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive heat shield market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive heat shield market by end-user (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The global automotive market is witnessing an increase in demand for automobiles, especially passenger cars. There exists high penetration of luxury vehicles in North America and European economies. The increased volume sales of automobiles in the global market will positively influence the demand for heat shields during the forecast period.

In 2017, APAC dominated the global automotive heat shield market with a market share of more than 35%. The APAC market was followed by EMEA and the Americas. The developed and emerging economies in APAC (such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and China) are the key contributors to the automotive heat shield market in the region.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006330/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com