Technavio market research analysts forecast the global electromyography (EMG) devices marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global EMG devices market by product modality (stationary EMG devices and portable EMG devices) and by end-user (hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, and home-care), and by geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing use of EMG devices in rehabilitation, clinical research, and sports medicine as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global EMG devices market:

Increasing use of EMG devices in rehabilitation, clinical research, and sports medicine

Many studies have been carried out on the use of robot-assisted EMG systems for post-stroke rehabilitation. In case of movement disability, limb movements are restricted or completely lost. Rehabilitation helps these patients to regain the control over their limbs. Rehabilitation is also used to assist an individual who has lost his/her muscle control due to stroke or trauma. It helps to improve muscular movements. EMG devices are used in assessing the muscular activity of an individual so that muscle movement can be improved based on that feedback.

Among many biofeedback instruments, EMG devices are widely used in rehabilitation and clinical research to develop advanced prosthesis. They are also used in sports medicine as players often suffer from muscular injuries such as hamstring strain and knee injuries.

"The application of EMG device in sports medicine as biofeedback equipment is also significant as muscular injuries are very common among athletes. There are many rehabilitation centers in the world that are exclusively for athletes, providing services related to musculoskeletal problems. Moreover, many universities in Germany, Spain, Brazil, and Mexico offer education on sports medicines as an independent department. In many universities in the US and Canada, sports medicine and physiotherapy have been recognized as separate subjects. Thus, the demand for EMG devices is also increasing among these institutions," says a senior analyst at Technavio for patient monitoring devices research.

Global EMG devices market segmentation

The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share in the global EMG devices market in terms of revenue. This was due to the high demand for EMG devices for the diagnosis of neuromuscular and neurodegenerative disorders and intraoperative monitoring. However, the home-care segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of portable EMG devices for remote patient monitoring.

The Americas was the leading region for the global EMG devices market in 2017, followed by EMEA. However, APAC is expected to witness a faster growth rate compared with the Americas and EMEA during the forecast period.

