This is a highly practical 2 day course designed to help delegates appreciate how Project Management in Banks and Financial Institutions uniquely differs from other typical' non-Banking projects. The trainer will share their substantial practical experience in implementing such varied complex regulatory and operational projects especially within Investment Banking and Wealth Management.
The programme will look at business drivers, planning, budgeting through to implementation including Governance and Controls. The trainer will include many real life case studies addressing challenges faced in implementing some of the current regulatory frameworks including:
- Anti-Money Laundering (AML/KYC) Legislation
- FCA Transaction Reporting (MiFID) Client Money (CASS)); EEC Directives Regulations (MiFIR, EMIR, Basel III Intraday Liquidity Reporting, LIBOR)
- Operational and Market Risks including Algorithmic Trading
- Assuring Mathematical Risk Models including VaR Derivatives Pricing Models etc.
There will be an exam at the end of the course to help participants consilidate knowledge. Partificapnts will receive course certificates on completion.
By the end of this course you will:
- Learn about best project management methodologies used within financial sector
- Plan, prepare and effectively implement a project in your organisation
- Clearly define objectives and asses risks
- Set up implementation phases
- Assign roles and responsibilities in order to optimise the use of resources
- Plan and control the budget
- Manage changes and trouble shooting
- Monitor quality
- Assess project implementation
- Case studies ranging from regulation, operation to trading
- Theory will be underpinned with hands on practical exercises; delegates working in teams
Main Topics Covered:
- Defining project scope
- Principles of project management
- Roles and responsibilities
- Project budgeting
- Managing risk involved
- Planning phases
- Tracking, controlling and reporting
- Change management
- Quality management
- Finalising a project
