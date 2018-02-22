The "Project Management for Banks Financial Institutions" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a highly practical 2 day course designed to help delegates appreciate how Project Management in Banks and Financial Institutions uniquely differs from other typical' non-Banking projects. The trainer will share their substantial practical experience in implementing such varied complex regulatory and operational projects especially within Investment Banking and Wealth Management.

The programme will look at business drivers, planning, budgeting through to implementation including Governance and Controls. The trainer will include many real life case studies addressing challenges faced in implementing some of the current regulatory frameworks including:

Anti-Money Laundering (AML/KYC) Legislation

FCA Transaction Reporting (MiFID) Client Money (CASS)); EEC Directives Regulations (MiFIR, EMIR, Basel III Intraday Liquidity Reporting, LIBOR)

Operational and Market Risks including Algorithmic Trading

Assuring Mathematical Risk Models including VaR Derivatives Pricing Models etc.

There will be an exam at the end of the course to help participants consilidate knowledge. Partificapnts will receive course certificates on completion.

By the end of this course you will:

Learn about best project management methodologies used within financial sector

Plan, prepare and effectively implement a project in your organisation

Clearly define objectives and asses risks

Set up implementation phases

Assign roles and responsibilities in order to optimise the use of resources

Plan and control the budget

Manage changes and trouble shooting

Monitor quality

Assess project implementation

Case studies ranging from regulation, operation to trading

Theory will be underpinned with hands on practical exercises; delegates working in teams

Main Topics Covered:

Defining project scope

Principles of project management

Roles and responsibilities

Project budgeting

Managing risk involved

Planning phases

Tracking, controlling and reporting

Change management

Quality management

Finalising a project

