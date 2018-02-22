The "International Securities Settlement Custodial Services" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2 day training program is designed to provide delegates with practical knowledge about the key concepts, systems, processes and procedures in international securities settlement and custodial services as well as operational risks involved.
You will have a chance to gain skills necessary to facilitate day-to-day transactions and communication processes between all parties involved as well as all stages about clearing and settlement process, the role of exchanges and clearing houses, functioning of the settlements department, role of payments in the settlements.
Day two focuses on the role and functioning of global custody, services provided, derivatives settlements, corporate actions and risk management. You will also learn about the latest sector's trends and changes. Additionally, you will learn about the impact of the MiFID and Target 2 Securities initiatives on the market.
The course is conducted by senior experts with many years of international experience and includes many international case studies and exercises.
Main topics covered:
- Securities settlement exploring key concepts and market context
- The relationship between exchanges and clearing houses
- Trade cycle stages
- Understanding the role of a settlement department
- The role of payment systems in securities settlements
- Settlement process including pre-settlement, settlement and reconciliation processes
- European switch to T2S (TARGET 2 Securities) settlement system
- Timing in cash management and Forex exchange
- The role and operations of CLS
- Global custody and derivatives clearing
- Core and value added services in global custody
- Identifying and managing risks in clearing, global custody and settlement
- The impact of 'Corporate actions' in custody services
- Key legal issues
- MiFID Directive
- Exploring industry trends
