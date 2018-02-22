Technavio market research analysts forecast the global hot melt adhesives marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006335/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hot melt adhesives market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global hot melt adhesives market based on the end-user segments (packaging industry, hygiene products industry, construction industry, automotive industry, and electronics industry), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the excellent properties of hot melt adhesives as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global hot melt adhesives market:

Excellent properties of hot melt adhesives

Hot melt adhesivesare extensively used for many industrial applications due to some of their properties like rapid bond formation, flexibility of part designing, ability to bond with non-porous surfaces, superior bond moisture sensitivity, longer shelf-life, and ease of storage. Hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of end-user industries like packaging, apparel, hygiene products, construction, electronics, and automotive. Unlike conventional adhesives, hot melt adhesives do not emit VOCs, due to which they are used in the hygiene products industry for baby diaper and feminine hygiene products. They exhibit quicker drying time, higher adhesion, and can withstand higher temperatures due to which they are used in the exterior parts of automobiles and construction industry. The strong adhesion to nylon and leather products enables use of hot melt adhesives in the footwear and textile industries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicalsresearch, "The increased use of hot melt adhesives in a wide range of applications owing to their enhanced performance and excellent properties is expected to be one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the global hot melt adhesives market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global hot melt adhesives market segmentation

Of the five major end-user segments, the packaging industry held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 37% of the market. Increase in awareness with respect to the importance of hygiene and hygiene-related products will fuel the demand for hot melt adhesives for products such as baby diapers and other personal care products. The hygiene products industry will witness the maximum growth during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global hot melt adhesives marketin 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 41%, followed by EMEA and APAC. While the Americas and EMEA are expected to witness a small increase in their respective market share, APAC is expected to witness a slight decline in its market share by 2022.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006335/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com