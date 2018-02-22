The "Strategic Asset Allocation and Portfolio Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2 day course will review developments and best practices within the investment management industry focusing on asset allocation and portfolio construction. Conducted by a trainer with many years of practical experience from the sector the workshop is designed to be interactive drawing on the knowledge and experiences of the trainer and participants.

You will have a chance to explore the best practices across the industry using current industry research, reports, analysis and case studies. You will be also encouraged to apply the best practices from your own market and business.

By the End of This Course You Will:

Understand how to design asset allocation models for different client types and market conditions

Build and maintain optimal portfolio's based on investor needs

Recognise the key features, advantages and risks of the key asset classes and their role in portfolio construction

Recognise how to identify and capture alpha

Appreciate the significance of behavioural biases and how to manage them when designing investment strategies for different client type

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Overview of the Investment Management industry

3. The building blocks

4. The asset allocation process

5. Rebalancing and reallocation

6. Asset allocation and other portfolio construction disciplines

7. The search for 'alpha' and the importance of information ratios

8. The emergence of SMART Beta

9. Performance Measurement and Atribution

10. Individual investor behaviour

11. Asset class characteristics

12. Course summary and close

