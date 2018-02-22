Golden Eagle International, Inc.: Advantego Corporation Sets Effective Date for Name Change; New Stock Symbol; Reverse Split of Common Stock

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Advantego Corporation (OTC PINK: MYNGD) today announced the stock quotation reflecting the previously-disclosed 1-for-11 reverse split of its Common Stock as well as a modified stock symbol of MYNGD. The temporary letter "D" will be added for 20 business days, including the Effective Date.

"We are pleased that FINRA, CUSIP and Colorado (our state of incorporation) have reviewed and approved of our name change from Golden Eagle International Inc. and reverse split of our Common Stock to represent our current business model of providing elite software and digital marketing solutions to select industries," Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, said.

There were 171,490,693 Common Shares outstanding prior to the reverse split, leaving 15,590,063 Common Shares outstanding upon the Effective Date.

Existing shareholders who hold their own stock certificates in the former MYNG are required to exchange by certified mail such certificates for new ones with transfer agent, Transhare Corporation: 2220 East 104th Street, Suite 201, Thornton, CO 80233.

Shareholders with less than 11 pre-split shares of Common Stock will be compensated in cash at $0.09 per share, regardless of the prevailing share trading price. Such shareholders must send a written request through the U.S mail to the corporate address: Advantego Corporation, 3801 East Florida Avenue, Suite 400, Denver, CO 80210.

ABOUT ADVANTEGO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Advantego Technologies, Inc., the operating subsidiary of Advantego Corporation, plans to provide a suite of elite software services for businesses including digital communications, content management, social media marketing and other products utilizing its proprietary "Intelligent Solutions Platform." Website: www.advantego.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business.

These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "outlook and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

CONTACT:

GREG McANDREWS & ASSOCIATES

Gregory A. McAndrews

(310) 804-7037

mcandrews_pr@hotmail.com

SOURCE: Golden Eagle International, Inc.