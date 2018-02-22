

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $91 million, or $0.35 per share. This was up from $67 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $1.17 billion. This was up from $1.02 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $91 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.7%



