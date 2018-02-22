sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

142,08 Euro		+2,07
+1,48 %
WKN: 886053 ISIN: US4612021034 Ticker-Symbol: ITU 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTUIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTUIT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,78
135,78
22.02.
136,22
137,07
22.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTUIT INC
INTUIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTUIT INC142,08+1,48 %