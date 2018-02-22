

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $0.8 billion, or $0.48 per share. This was higher than $0.6 billion, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $14.5 billion. This was up from $12.7 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.8 Bln. vs. $0.6 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $14.5 Bln vs. $12.7 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.45 - $0.49 Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 - $2.00



