Technavio market research analysts forecast the global lawful interception marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 24% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006341/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global lawful interception market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global lawful interception applications (services, devices, communication content, and network technology), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increased dependence on the Internet as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global lawful interception market:

Increased dependence on the Internet

One of the major drivers for the growth of the lawful interception market is the increased use of the Internet for daily activities and critical operations. As the Internet penetration is growing worldwide, people tend to share their personal information on the Internet. Also, companies are offering storage services in the cloud. This is leading to the storage of critical information in the cloud. This makes the data vulnerable to cyberattacks and data theft. Thus, companies are adopting lawful interception solutions to protect the data from theft and misuse.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research, "Next generation networks have completely reshaped the current structure of communication systems and access to the Internet. With these developments in the communication industry, there is a need for new security platforms, and architectures for lawful interception as data theft and phishing attacks are on the rise, and new forms of attacks are emerging every day."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global lawful interception market segmentation

Of the four major applications, the services segment held the largest share of the global lawful interception market in 2017, accounting for close to 47% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing application is the communication content segment which will increase its market share by nearly 2%.

In 2017, the Americas accounted for more than 42% of the global market, owing to the region being an early adopter of modern technologies and the availability of adequate infrastructure. The Americas was followed by EMEA and APAC, with APAC emerging as the fastest growing market. APAC is expected to exhibit an increase of over 3% in its market share over the forecast period.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006341/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com