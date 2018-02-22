NanoSemi, Inc.: NanoSemi and XiIinx Demonstrate Ultra-Wide Band MIMO Digital Front End Using Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC for 4.5G and 5G Infrastructure at MWC 2018

Solution Processes over 8 MIMO Layers and 200MHz of Signal Bandwidth in a Single Chip

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / NanoSemi and Xilinx will showcase the power of its digital front-end collaboration based upon the Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+™ RFSoC. An interactive demonstration will highlight NanoSemi's machine learning based linearization technology, which is uniquely capable of linearizing the highly nonlinear Doherty-class power amplifier. The demonstration is open to the public in the Xilinx meeting room (Hall 5-L14MR) on Monday, February 26, Wednesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 1 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The Xilinx- NanoSemi collaboration will showcase technology that exceeds 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 4.5G and 5G adjacent channel leakage ratio, error vector magnitude, and other specifications. A wideband linearizer, consuming only a fraction of the Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC resource, will simultaneously linearize 8 radio frequency Doherty amplifiers supporting 200MHz of signal bandwidth using various LTE and 5G carrier configurations in the IMT 2020 designated mid band (3400-3600MHz).

Zynq® UltraScale+™ RFSoCs integrate multi-giga-sample RF data converters and soft-decision forward error correction (SD-FEC) into an All Programmable SoC architecture. Complete with an ARM® Cortex™-A53 processing subsystem, UltraScale+ programmable logic, and the highest signal processing bandwidth in a Zynq UltraScale+ device, the new family provides a comprehensive RF signal chain for wireless, cable access, test & measurement, early warning/radar, and other high-performance RF applications. Analog and digital functionality are integrated on a single chip, resulting in unique configurability across the signal chain, reduced power consumption, smaller form factor, as well as a simplified design process. Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs address the current massive MIMO compute and integration requirements of 5G New Radio (NR) while providing flexibility for future 3GPP 5G NR standard updates.

About NanoSemi, Inc.

NanoSemi's Linearization and Characterization technologies improve radio chain power efficiency and signal cleanliness at unprecedented bandwidths by using patented machine learning techniques. The small implementation size is cost-effective for integration into ASICs that support Wi-Fi, LTE/5G chips for smartphones or in FPGAs for wireless infrastructure. For further information, please contact us through our web page: http://www.nanosemitech.com/contact-us.



NanoSemi and Xilinx will be demonstrating live LTE and 5G waveforms with 8x8 MIMO

