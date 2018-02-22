Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced today that James Meyers, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations, will retire. Mr. Meyers joined Gilead in 1996 as a regional sales director and was appointed to his current role in 2016. Following a brief family leave earlier this year, Mr. Meyers made the decision to retire from his full-time role effective immediately. Mr. Meyers will remain with the company in an advisory capacity, to consult on priority projects and to assist with identifying his successor and facilitating the transition. The company will begin a search for his successor in the coming weeks.

"Jim has been instrumental in leading Gilead through a period of tremendous growth and change, and he has built an exceptional team. I am confident in the ability of that team to execute against our ambitious goals and grateful to Jim for his commitment to assist us through this transition," said John Milligan, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. "We wish Jim the very best, and thank him for his many contributions to Gilead over the last 22 years."

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company's mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

