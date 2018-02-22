CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/18 -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX) (OMX: PXXS) is pleased to announce that the 2017 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: http://www.blackpearlresources.ca/s/CurrentFR.asp.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was publicly communicated on February 22, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time.
Contacts:
John Festival
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: (403) 215-8313
Don Cook
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (403) 215-8313
Robert Eriksson
Investor Relations Sweden
Tel.: +46 701-112615