

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $33.8 million, or $0.49 per share. This was down from $41.5 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $179.63 million. This was down from $198.94 million last year.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance:



