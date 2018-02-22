

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $17.0 million, or $0.25 per share. This was up from $14.3 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $8.87 billion. This was up from $7.79 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $17.0 Mln. vs. $14.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $8.87 Bln vs. $7.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.9%



