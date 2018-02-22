

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $0.24 billion, or $0.75 per share. This was higher than $0.23 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $1.90 billion. This was up from $1.78 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.24 Bln. vs. $0.23 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX