

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $31 million, or $0.35 per share. This was higher than $25 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $31 Mln. vs. $25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35



