

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $32.05 million, or $0.61 per share. This was down from $45.79 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $401.40 million. This was up from $379.61 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $32.05 Mln. vs. $45.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -30.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $401.40 Mln vs. $379.61 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX