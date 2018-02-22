Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the components and spares industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of industrial lead-acid batteries and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005561/en/

Global Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Major end-user industries of lead-acid batteries are automotive sector, telecom sector, energy storage system suppliers, and organizations using renewable sources of energy," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, suppliers are increasingly incorporating new technologies and techniques such as battery performance analysis tools to aid buyers in ensuring optimum performance," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market:

Acceptance of lead-acid batteries by the EU

Increasing recycling of lead-acid batteries

Emergence of new battery technologies

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Acceptance of lead-acid batteries by the EU:

The lack of scalable, sustainable, and cost-effective substitute to lead-acid batteries has led to a shift in focus. The EU and other stakeholder organizations such as ILA are trying to balance environmental and competitiveness considerations by replacing the current emphasis on the substitution of hazardous substances with wider sustainability and circular economy objectives for lead industry. Such a shift in focus by regulatory bodies such as the EC ensures sustainability of the industry. Thus, it decreases the risk of technological obsolescence and substitution in the future

Increasing recycling of lead-acid batteries:

Recycling of lead-acid batteries is an essential aspect of the category due to increasing stringency of government regulations. There is an increasing trend in the recycling of lead-acid batteries as the quality of the recycled lead is almost identical to the primary lead collected from mining activities. Moreover, recycling of lead-acid batteries ensures greater sustainability of the category. It also makes the disposal of used batteries easier for the buyers.

The emergence of new battery technologies:

Increasing demand for batteries with larger capacity, higher efficiency, and greater environmental sustainability has led stakeholders to increasingly focus on emerging battery technologies for enhancing capabilities of lead-acid batteries. With the advent of new battery technologies, buyers can seek the latest technology in lead-acid batteries and procure high-quality batteries that offer enhanced performance.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Battery Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Tires Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005561/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com