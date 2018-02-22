Legends Global Planning Announces Leadership Hires

Veteran project managers Paula Portz and Martin Jennings add to Legends' talented Project Development roster

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Legends announced today the appointments of Paula Portz as Chief Operating Officer of Legends Project Development and Martin Jennings as Senior Vice President of European Development for Legends International, effective immediately.

Paula Portz comes to Legends from Project Control, where she spent the last 24 years, most recently as President of the PC Sports division, working on professional sports facilities such as FedEx Forum, home of the Memphis Grizzlies, Sprint Center in Kansas City, KFC Yum Center and Mosaic Stadium in Canada. In her role at Legends, Portz will be focused on the Project Development business, including current projects for the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District, DC United, Los Angeles Football Club and the Philips Arena Renovations, among others. Legends Project Development provides full owners' representative, program and project management services.

"Bringing Paula aboard as an asset to our robust Global Planning team was a huge win for Legends," said Bill Rhoda, President of Legends Global Planning. "Her expertise and extensive experience in the project development field, bolsters our best-in-class scope of services, allowing our team to grow and expand the capabilities we offer."

Portz is certified by the Project Management Institute as a Project Management Professional, and also as a LEED Accredited Professional by the Green Building Certification Institute. She's an active member of the International Association of Venue Managers and Stadium Managers Association, in addition to speaking at various industry trade organizations and community groups.

Based in Europe, Martin Jennings has worked in the construction and development field for over 25 years, most recently with Liverpool Football Club in England. There, Jennings managed and executed the most recent expansion of Anfield's Main Stand, which upped the venue's capacity to 54,000. In addition to Liverpool, Jennings has worked with several prominent Barclays Premier League Clubs on expansion and re-development efforts, while also performing project management services at venues throughout the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe. Legends will continue to provide various services for Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester City FC and Fulham FC.

"Martin is a dynamic leader in the project management field. His expertise and relationships will bolster our project development and planning services in the European markets," said Andrew Hampel, President of Legends International.

Jennings is a Certified Value Analyst by the Institute of Value Management, a member of the Association for Project Management and a Professional Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

