Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Record Annual Results in 2017

Transformational year with strategic acquisition of Veresen and $4.8 billion of projects placed into service

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) announced today its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017.

($ millions, except where noted) 3 Months Ended

December 31

(unaudited) 12 Months Ended

December 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue 1,716 1,251 5,408 4,265 Net revenue(1) 709 514 2,246 1,764 Share of profit of investments in equity accounted investees(3) 116

116 1 Gross profit 555 270 1,482 1,002 Earnings 445 131 891 466 Earnings per common share - basic (dollars) 0.83 0.29 1.89 1.02 Earnings per common share - diluted (dollars) 0.83 0.28 1.88 1.01 Cash flow from operating activities 523 286 1,513 1,077 Cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(1) 1.04 0.73 3.55 2.78 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities(1) 499 292 1,396 986 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(1) 0.99 0.74 3.27 2.54 Common share dividends declared 272 190 873 737 Preferred share dividends declared 26 19 83 69 Dividends per common share (dollars) 0.54 0.48 2.04 1.90 Capital expenditures 314 453 1,839 1,745 Acquisitions 6,400

6,400 566 Proportionately Consolidated Financial Overview Total volume (mboe/d)(2) 2,917 1,941 2,300 1,907 Operating margin(1) 749 382 1,930 1,357 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 674 342 1,705 1,189

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures." (2) Natural gas volumes converted to thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day ("mboe/d") from millions of cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") at a 6:1 ratio. (3) Includes Investments in Equity Accounted Investees in Alliance, Aux Sable, Ruby, Veresen Midstream, CKPC, and Fort Corp. See "Unaudited Supplementary Information for Investments in Equity Accounted Investees" for definitions of equity accounted investees.

3 Months Ended December 31

(unaudited) 12 Months Ended

December 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 ($ millions) Volumes(3) Operating Margin(1) Volumes(3) Operating Margin(1) Volumes(3) Operating Margin(1) Volumes(3) Operating Margin(1) Conventional Pipelines 862 201 639 118 757 656 650 494 Oil Sands & Heavy Oil 1,060 36 975 37 1,060 144 975 140 Gas Services 190 74 163 60 176 276 139 195 Midstream 162 221 164 164 145 631 143 518 Veresen(2) 643 214



162 214



Corporate 3

3

9

10 Total 2,917 749 1,941 382 2,300 1,930 1,907 1,357

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures." (2) The Veresen acquisition (the "Veresen Acquisition") was completed on October 2, 2017. As a result, operating and financial results of the Veresen Acquisition are included in Pembina's operational and financial results for the 91-day period from October 2, 2017 to December 31, 2017. (3) Volumes are stated in mboe/d, with natural gas volumes converted to mboe/d from MMcf/d at a 6:1 ratio.

Financial Highlights

Generated fourth quarter and full-year earnings in 2017 of $445 million and $891 million , a 240 percent and 91 percent increase, respectively, over the same periods of the prior year;

and , a 240 percent and 91 percent increase, respectively, over the same periods of the prior year; On October 2, 2017 , Pembina closed the previously announced acquisition of Veresen Inc. ("Veresen") which contributed $214 million in operating margin in the fourth quarter;

, Pembina closed the previously announced acquisition of Veresen Inc. ("Veresen") which contributed in operating margin in the fourth quarter; Generated record fourth quarter and full-year operating margin of $749 million and $1,930 million , a 96 percent and 42 percent increase over the same periods in 2016. Record operating margin was driven by a combination of the Veresen Acquisition, higher volumes and revenue in Conventional Pipelines and Gas Services, as well as higher commodity margins in Midstream. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017, Pembina has amended its definition of operating margin to include its proportionate interest in operating margin from jointly controlled investments which are accounted for using equity accounting;

and , a 96 percent and 42 percent increase over the same periods in 2016. Record operating margin was driven by a combination of the Veresen Acquisition, higher volumes and revenue in Conventional Pipelines and Gas Services, as well as higher commodity margins in Midstream. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017, Pembina has amended its definition of operating margin to include its proportionate interest in operating margin from jointly controlled investments which are accounted for using equity accounting; Achieved record fourth quarter and full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $674 million and $1,705 million , representing a 97 percent and 43 percent increase over similar periods in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA includes Pembina's proportionate interest in Adjusted EBITDA from jointly controlled investments;

and , representing a 97 percent and 43 percent increase over similar periods in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA includes Pembina's proportionate interest in Adjusted EBITDA from jointly controlled investments; Cash flow from operating activities was $523 million and $1,513 million for the three and twelve months ended December31, 2017 compared to $286 million and $1,077 million for the same periods in 2016, an increase of 83 percent and 40 percent, respectively. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities increased by 71 percent and 42 percent to $499 million and $1,396 million in the fourth quarter and full-year of 2017 compared to the respective periods in 2016;

and for the three and twelve months ended December31, 2017 compared to and for the same periods in 2016, an increase of 83 percent and 40 percent, respectively. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities increased by 71 percent and 42 percent to and in the fourth quarter and full-year of 2017 compared to the respective periods in 2016; On a per share (basic) basis during the three and twelve months ended December31, 2017, cash flow from operating activities increased 42 percent and 28 percent, respectively, compared to the same periods of the prior year;

Recognized a $70 million deferred tax recovery in the fourth quarter of 2017, largely due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("US Tax Reform") in the United States . Based on our initial review and interpretation of the legislation, Pembina expects the impacts of a lower U.S. tax rate will be in excess of any incremental taxes payable;

deferred tax recovery in the fourth quarter of 2017, largely due to the enactment of the ("US Tax Reform") in . Based on our initial review and interpretation of the legislation, Pembina expects the impacts of a lower U.S. tax rate will be in excess of any incremental taxes payable; Midstream's operating margin for the full-year of 2017 was $631 million , an increase of approximately 22 percent compared to the same period last year, which was primarily due to improved commodity margins; and

, an increase of approximately 22 percent compared to the same period last year, which was primarily due to improved commodity margins; and Announced a 6.25 percent common share dividend increase on April 3, 2017 and an additional 5.88 percent increase on October 2, 2017 .

$4.8 billion of new capital projects were placed into service in 2017. This included Pembina having placed $3.7 billion of capital projects into service combined with an additional $1.1 billion of projects (net to Pembina) assumed through the Veresen Acquisition;

of new capital projects were placed into service in 2017. This included Pembina having placed of capital projects into service combined with an additional of projects (net to Pembina) assumed through the Veresen Acquisition; Pembina completed the Veresen Acquisition which collectively drove a significant increase in total revenue volumes;

Achieved record total revenue volumes on a quarterly and full-year basis of 2,917 mboe/d and 2,300 mboe/d, respectively;

Realized record Conventional Pipelines' revenue volumes during the fourth quarter of 862 thousands of barrels per day ("mbpd"), representing an 11 percent increase compared to 780 mbpd in the third quarter of 2017 and a 35 percent increase compared to 639 mbpd in the fourth quarter of 2016. Pembina placed its northeast British Columbia pipeline and its Altares lateral pipeline into service at the end of October 2017 ;

pipeline and its Altares lateral pipeline into service at the end of ; Gas Services generated solid quarterly revenue volumes of 1,141 MMcf/d in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 165 MMcf/d or 17 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 and an increase of 117 MMcf/d or 11 percent compared to the third quarter of 2017 when revenue volumes were 976 MMcf/d and 1,024 MMcf/d, respectively. Pembina placed its Duvernay complex into service in November 2017 , ahead of schedule and under budget; and

complex into service in , ahead of schedule and under budget; and Revenue volumes generated in the Veresen segment totaled 643 mboe/d (net) for the period from October 2, 2017 to December 31, 2017 . Alliance revenue volumes totaled 1,724 MMcf/d gross (862 MMcf/d net) during the period, driven by strong base firm volumes and the Chicago and AECO gas price basis supporting strong interruptible service volumes. Revenue volumes at Veresen Midstream during the period were 1,276 MMcf/d gross (591 MMcf/d net), benefitting from a full quarter of service at the Sunrise and Tower facilities, as well as one month contribution from the first train at the Saturn facility.

Executive Overview

2017 was a transformative year for Pembina. Most notably, the Company completed the largest acquisition in our history, establishing us as a leading North American energy infrastructure company. The acquisition of Veresen supports the continued execution of Pembina's long-term strategy by increasing our positioning to long-life economic hydrocarbon reserves, further integrating and enhancing our service offering including adding an entire natural gas value chain, extending our reach into the U.S., while also increasing our portfolio of secured and unsecured growth projects. In short, Pembina is larger and more diversified.

Throughout the year, $4.8 billion of new projects were placed into service. These assets include our Phase III expansion, third fractionator at Redwater, Canadian Diluent Hub, four major gas processing facilities (including Veresen Midstream), additional pipeline expansions as well as several other value-added capital projects.

Thanks to the new in-service assets and the acquisition of Veresen, we set financial and operational records in both the fourth quarter and full-year 2017. This included achieving new revenue volume highs in our Conventional Pipelines and Gas Services businesses, which contributed to setting records for all of our key financial metrics including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share, adjusted cash flow and adjusted cash flow per share.

In 2017, we also secured approximately $1.2 billion in new growth projects which will further strengthen our competitive position and support market access solutions for our customers.

"When I look back over the year, I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished through the disciplined execution of a consistent strategy, combined with the hard work and determination of our employees who make our success possible," said Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Safety continues to be an important priority that transcends everything we do. Over the past four years, Pembina employees worked over 11.5 million hours. Employees had worked 14 consecutive quarters without any lost time incidents; however, in the third quarter of 2017, Pembina experienced one employee lost time incident. Moving forward, our staff remain committed to the mantra that no project or job is important enough to compromise or jeopardize safety. "While we still have a commendable industry leading safety performance, we will work towards continuous improvement and remain diligently focused and committed to the 'zero by choice' safety culture that is integral to the Pembina way," said Mr. Dilger.

Looking ahead, Pembina's business prospects are positive with supportive market fundamentals. Hydrocarbon liquids prices have improved, enhancing development economics and supporting increased drilling by our producing customers. At the same time, favourable frac spreads continue to drive strong results in our marketing business. The Chicago and AECO gas price differentials are driving strong volumes on the Alliance pipeline into the premium Chicago market. With these strong fundamentals, we remain on track to achieve our 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.55 to $2.75 billion.

"Complementing our strong business performance is our solid financial position," added Scott Burrows, Pembina's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We continue to maintain a conservative balance sheet, a low payout ratio and a disciplined financing strategy."

Pembina announced two dividend increases totaling 12 percent in 2017 and consistent with our 'guard rails' the dividend is supported entirely by our fee-based business. Going forward, we anticipate being able to fund a growingdividend and $1 to $2 billion of capital projects per year without accessing the equity market.

Finally, with all the success that 2017 brought and the positive momentum we have seen so far in 2018, we are well positioned for what should be another exciting and active year ahead. Our ongoing efforts will continue to focus around building out our value-chain to provide our customers with premium market access for energy products derived from western Canadian hydrocarbons.

"Since embarking on our transformational journey a few years ago, I am profoundly humbled by what Pembina has accomplished in becoming a leading North American energy infrastructure company. I want to thank our customers, shareholders, communities and employees for their support during such an extraordinary time for Pembina and I look forward to a prosperous future together," concluded Mr. Dilger.

New Developments and Growth Projects Update

Pembina's Board of Directors has approved the construction of fractionation and terminalling facilities at the Company's Empress, Alberta extraction plant. The new facilities will add approximately 30,000 barrels per day of propane-plus fractionation capacity to the Company's Empress East NGL system. The total expected capital cost for this project is approximately $120 million and is anticipated to be placed into service in late 2020, subject to environmental and regulatory approval. These facilities will provide the Company with increased NGL volumes and market optionality, as well as enhanced propane supply access which could further support the Company's Prince Rupert export terminal and proposed propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility;

extraction plant. The new facilities will add approximately 30,000 barrels per day of propane-plus fractionation capacity to the Company's Empress East NGL system. The total expected capital cost for this project is approximately and is anticipated to be placed into service in late 2020, subject to environmental and regulatory approval. These facilities will provide the Company with increased NGL volumes and market optionality, as well as enhanced propane supply access which could further support the Company's export terminal and proposed propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility; On November 6, 2017 , Pembina announced that it had executed further agreements under its previously announced 20-year infrastructure development and service agreement to construct various Duvernay infrastructure. The total capital cost for this project is approximately $290 million with an expected in-service date of mid-to-late 2019, subject to environmental and regulatory approvals;

, Pembina announced that it had executed further agreements under its previously announced 20-year infrastructure development and service agreement to construct various infrastructure. The total capital cost for this project is approximately with an expected in-service date of mid-to-late 2019, subject to environmental and regulatory approvals; Pembina announced Board of Director approval to develop the Prince Rupert liquefied petroleum gas export terminal located on Watson Island, British Columbia . The expected capital cost is $250 million with an anticipated in-service date of mid-2020, subject to regulatory and environmental approvals;

liquefied petroleum gas export terminal located on Watson Island, . The expected capital cost is with an anticipated in-service date of mid-2020, subject to regulatory and environmental approvals; Pembina's Board of Directors' approved Pembina's investment in Veresen Midstream's development of the North Central Liquids Hub, which supports existing operations in the Montney formation. The estimated capital cost for this project is $320 million ( $150 million net) and is currently tracking under budget and ahead of schedule;

formation. The estimated capital cost for this project is ( net) and is currently tracking under budget and ahead of schedule; On January 23, 2018 , Veresen Midstream placed its second 200 MMcf/d (gross) Saturn gas processing plant into service ahead of schedule and under budget. In November 2017 , Veresen Midstream had also placed its first 200 MMcf/d (gross) Saturn gas processing plant into service;

, Veresen Midstream placed its second 200 MMcf/d (gross) Saturn gas processing plant into service ahead of schedule and under budget. In , Veresen Midstream had also placed its first 200 MMcf/d (gross) Saturn gas processing plant into service; Pembina is continuing to progress its Phase IV and Phase V expansions of its Peace pipeline infrastructure. Regulatory and environmental approvals have now been received for Phase IV and clearing work is now complete with construction underway for Phase V;

In February 2018 , Pembina placed a fifth third-party condensate connection into service at the Company's Canadian Diluent Hub, where condensate volume deliveries continue to ramp up;

, Pembina placed a fifth third-party condensate connection into service at the Company's Canadian Diluent Hub, where condensate volume deliveries continue to ramp up; As of December 31, 2017 , Pembina placed into service its infrastructure which supports the North West Redwater Partnership's refinery for a total capital cost of approximately $180 million ;

, Pembina placed into service its infrastructure which supports the North West Redwater Partnership's refinery for a total capital cost of approximately ; Pembina completed work at its Edmonton North Terminal and its Edmonton Delivery System which improves service offerings and accommodates increased volumes from Pembina's Peace Pipeline;

Pembina continues to progress construction of its one million barrel ethane storage facility in Burstall, Saskatchewan and expects to place it into service in late 2018;

and expects to place it into service in late 2018; Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation, Pembina's joint venture entity with its partner, Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C., continues to progress front end engineering design ("FEED") for the proposed propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility. It is expected that FEED activities will be completed by late 2018, followed by a final investment decision;

Pembina continues to progress its proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal and related natural gas pipeline project (combined, " Jordan Cove "). Pembina has committed a 2018 capital budget of $135 million to progress Jordan Cove to a final investment decision, pending the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals and other requirements;

liquefied natural gas export terminal and related natural gas pipeline project (combined, " "). Pembina has committed a 2018 capital budget of to progress to a final investment decision, pending the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals and other requirements; Pembina has entered into hedge contracts to de-risk operating margin derived from the spread between the value of natural gas liquids and natural gas. Currently, Pembina has hedged approximately 65percent of the Company's frac spread throughput for 2018 (excluding its interest in Aux Sable ); and

); and Pembina's Board of Directors approved a $1 billion non-revolving term loan ("Term Loan") with certain existing lenders. The Term Loan will be used to partially repay existing amounts drawn under Pembina's $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing additional liquidity, flexibility and interest cost savings. The Term Loan will have an initial term of three years and is pre-payable at the Company's option. The other terms and conditions of the Term Loan, including financial covenants, are substantially similar to Pembina's $2.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Dividends

Declared and paid dividends of $0.18 per qualifying common share for the applicable record dates in October, November and December; and

per qualifying common share for the applicable record dates in October, November and December; and Declared and paid quarterly dividends per qualifying preferred shares of: Series 1: $0.265625 ; Series 3: $0.29375 ; Series 5: $0.3125 ; Series 7: $0.28125 ; Series 9: $0.296875 ; Series 11: $0.359375 ; and Series 13: $0.359375 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2017 . Declared and paid quarterly dividends per qualifying preferred shares of: Series 15: $0.279000 ; Series 17: $0.312500 ; and Series 19: $0.312500 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2017 .

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION FOR INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED

INVESTEES

Three and twelve months ending December 31, 2017

In accordance with IFRS, Pembina's jointly controlled investments are accounted for using equity accounting. Under equity accounting, the assets and liabilities of the investment are netted into a single line item on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Investments in Equity Accounted Investees. Net earnings from Investments in Equity Accounted Investees are recognized in a single line item in the Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings, Share of Profit of Investments in Equity Accounted Investees ("Share of Profit"). Cash contributions and distributions from Investments in Equity Accounted Investees represent Pembina's proportionate share paid and received in the period to and from the Investments in Equity Accounted Investees.

To assist the readers' understanding and evaluation of the performance of these investments, Pembina is supplementing the IFRS disclosure with non-GAAP disclosure of Pembina's proportionately consolidated interest in the Investments in Equity Accounted Investees. Pembina's proportionate interest in equity accounted investees has been included in operating margin, Adjusted EBITDA and other reconciling line items to IFRS in this Unaudited Supplementary Information for Investments in Equity Accounted Investees. A reconciliation of operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Share of Profitcan be found under the heading "Proportionately Consolidated Results by Investments in Equity Accounted Investees". For comparison purposes, volumes have also been disclosed on a proportionately consolidated basis.

Additional information can be found in Note 10 of the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Investments in Equity Accounted Investees include:

50 percent interest in the Alliance Pipeline ("Alliance") with capacity of 1,600 MMcf/d gross (800 MMcf/d net);

50 percent convertible preferred interest in the Ruby Pipeline ("Ruby") with capacity of 1,500 MMcf/d gross (750 MMcf/d net) which entitles Pembina to a US$91 million distribution per year;

distribution per year; 46.3 percent interest (as of December 31, 2017 ) in Veresen Midstream ("Veresen Midstream"), which owns assets in western Canada serving the Montney geological play in northwestern Alberta and northeastern B.C. including gas processing plants with capacity of 1,516 MMcf/d gross (702 MMcf/d net), as well as gas gathering pipelines and compression;

) in Veresen Midstream ("Veresen Midstream"), which owns assets in western Canada serving the geological play in northwestern and northeastern B.C. including gas processing plants with capacity of 1,516 MMcf/d gross (702 MMcf/d net), as well as gas gathering pipelines and compression; An ownership interest in Aux Sable (approximately 42.7 percent in Aux Sable U.S. and 50 percent in Aux Sable Canada ) (combined, " Aux Sable "), which includes a 131 mbpd gross (56 mbpd net) NGL fractionation facility and gas processing capacity of 2.1 bcf/d gross (0.897 bcf/d net) near Chicago, Illinois and other natural gas and NGL processing facilities, logistics and distribution assets in the U.S. and Canada, as well as transportation contracts on Alliance; and

(approximately 42.7 percent in Aux Sable U.S. and 50 percent in ) (combined, " "), which includes a 131 mbpd gross (56 mbpd net) NGL fractionation facility and gas processing capacity of 2.1 bcf/d gross (0.897 bcf/d net) near and other natural gas and NGL processing facilities, logistics and distribution assets in the U.S. and Canada, as well as transportation contracts on Alliance; and Other, includes: 50 percent interest in Canadian Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation ("CKPC"), 50 percent interest in Fort Saskatchewan Ethylene Storage Limited Partnership and Fort Saskatchewan Ethylene Corporation ("Fort Corp") and 75 percent jointly controlled interest in Grand Valley 1 Limited Partnership (" Grand Valley ").

Share of Profit and Proportionately Consolidated Operating Margin and Adjusted EBITDA







3 Months Ended

December 31, 2017(3) 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2017(3) (unaudited) ($ millions) Share of

Profit Operating

Margin(1)(2) Adjusted

EBITDA(1)(2) Share of

Profit Operating

Margin(1)(2) Adjusted

EBITDA(1)(2) Alliance 40 91 82 40 91 82 Ruby 29 49 48 29 49 48 Veresen Midstream 22 30 29 22 30 29 Aux Sable 22 34 29 22 34 29 Other(4) 3 8 5 3 24 17 Total 116 212 193 116 228 205

(1) See Proportionately Consolidated Results by Equity Accounted Investees for a reconciliation to Share of Profit. (2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures." (3) Operating and financial results of the Veresen Acquisition are included in Pembina's operational and financial results for the 91 day period from October 2, 2017 to December 31, 2017. (4) Includes interest in Fort Corp, Grand Valley and CKPC.

Distributions by Investments in Equity Accounted Investees to Pembina





($ millions) 3 and 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2017 (1) Alliance 67 Ruby 29 Veresen Midstream 17 Aux Sable 31 Other(2) 13 Total Distributions from Investments in Equity Accounted Investees(per Pembina's Consolidated

Statement of Cash Flows) 157

(1) Operating and financial results of the Veresen Acquisition are included in Pembina's operational and financial results for the 91-day period from October 2,2017 to December 31, 2017. (2) Distributions from Fort Corp.

Loans and Borrowings Amortization Schedule of Investments in Equity Accounted Investees















(unaudited) ($ millions)(1)(2) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022+ Total













Fixed Maturity











Alliance 64

125

65

64

261

579 Ruby 182

55

55

27

298

617 Veresen Midstream 4

4

4

4

394

410 Aux Sable 2

















2 Other 2

2

2

2

26

34

254

186

126

97

979

1,642 Revolving











Alliance







77







77 Veresen Midstream 46

62

544







652

46

62

621









729























Total 300

248

747

97

979

2,371

(1) Balances presented at face value. (2) Balances reflect Pembina's ownership percentage of the reported balance, translated at CAD$1.2545:US$1.00.

Proportionately Consolidated Results by Investments in Equity Accounted Investees

Alliance





(unaudited) ($ millions, except where noted) 3 and 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2017 (3) Revenue Volumes (MMcf/d) 862 Revenue Volumes (mboe/d)(2) 144 Revenue 112 Operating Expense 21 Operating Margin(1) 91 General and administrative 9 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 82 Finance costs and other 10 Depreciation and amortization 32 Share of profit of investments in equity accounted investees 40

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures." (2) Revenue volumes are equal to contracted and interruptible volumes. Natural gas revenue volumes are converted to mboe/d from MMcf/d at a 6:1 ratio. (3) Operating and financial results of the Veresen Acquisition are included in Pembina's operational and financial results for the 91 day period from October 2, 2017 to December 31, 2017.

Ruby





(unaudited) ($ millions, except where noted) 3 and 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2017 (3) Revenue Volumes (MMcf/d) 534 Revenue Volumes (mboe/d)(2) 89 Revenue 54 Operating Expense 5 Operating Margin(1) 49 General and administrative 1 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 48 Finance costs and other 17 Depreciation and amortization 11 Share of earnings in excess of equity interest (9) Share of profit of investments in equity accounted investees (4) 29

(1) Includes Pembina's proportionate share of results from Ruby based on an assumed 50 percent common interest. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures." (2) Revenue volumes are equal to contracted and interruptible volumes. Natural gas revenue volumes converted to mboe/d from MMcf/d at a 6:1 ratio. (3) Operating and financial results of the Veresen Acquisition are included in Pembina's operational and financial results for the 91 day period from October 2, 2017 to December 31, 2017. (4) Share of profit of investment in equity accounted investees for Ruby is equal to preferred interest distribution.

Veresen Midstream





(unaudited)

($ millions, except where noted) 3 and 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2017 (3) Revenue Volumes (MMcf/d) 591 Revenue Volumes (mboe/d)(2) 99 Revenue 47 Operating Expense 17 Operating Margin(1) 30 General and administrative 1 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 29 Finance costs and other (12) Depreciation and amortization 19 Share of profit of investments in equity accounted investees 22

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures." (2) Revenue volumes are equal to contracted and interruptible volumes. Natural gas revenue volumes are converted to mboe/d from MMcf/d at a 6:1 ratio. (3) Operating and financial results of the Veresen Acquisition are included in Pembina's operational and financial results for the 91 day period from October 2, 2017 to December 31, 2017.

Aux Sable





(unaudited)

($ millions, except where noted) 3 and 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2017 (3) Sales volumes (mboe/d)(2) 50 Operating Margin(1) 34 General and administrative 5 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 29 Finance costs and other 2 Depreciation and amortization 5 Share of profit of investments in equity accounted investees 22

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures." (2) Natural gas sales volumes converted to mboe/d from MMcf/d at a 6:1 ratio. (3) Operating and financial results of the Veresen Acquisition are included in Pembina's operational and financial results for the 91 day period from October 2, 2017 to December 31, 2017.

About Pembina

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for over 60 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also ownsgas gathering and processing facilities and an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to working with its community and aboriginal neighbours, while providing value for investors in a safe, environmentally responsible manner. This balanced approach to operating ensures the trust Pembina builds among all of its stakeholders is sustainable over the long term. Pembina's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. Pembina's preferred shares also trade on the Toronto stock exchange. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

