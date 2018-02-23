Automotive Hydraulics System Market Worth 51.37 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, February 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Automotive Hydraulics System Marketby Application (Brake, Clutch, Suspension & Tappet), OE Component (Master Cylinder, Slave Cylinder, Reservoir & Hose), Aftermarket Component, On-Highway Vehicle, Off-Highway Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period, to reach USD 51.37 Billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 32.13 Billion in 2017.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 81 tables and45 figures spread through 130 pages and in-depth TOC on"Automotive Hydraulics System Market- Global Forecast to 2025"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-hydraulics-system-market-116790631.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The combination of higher disposable income and increasing awareness of active as well as the passive safety of a vehicle among vehicle users, increase in vehicle sales and infrastructural development in developing economies are driving the market for Automotive Hydraulics System Market. A key driver for the increase in vehicle sales in recent years is the changing taste of vehicle types and lifestyle of the young population. Infrastructural development in developing economies is forcing construction companies to use construction vehicles equipped with advanced prime mover technologies. Whereas, modern agricultural vehicles are used extensively by farmers in countries like China, India, Japan, South Africa. All these factors are driving the market for Automotive Hydraulics System Market.

Download PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=116790631

Asia Pacific: Largest market for Automotive Hydraulics System

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for Automotive Hydraulics System Market from 2017 to 2025. The market growth in the region can be attributed to numerous factors such as improving road infrastructure, infrastructural development, and government regulations regarding vehicle's active and passive safety.

Hydraulic brake is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market size for hydraulic brake in Automotive Hydraulics System Market is estimated to be the highest in 2017 and is projected to remain predominant during the forecast period. The market share of hydraulic brakes automotive hydraulics systems is estimated to be the highest followed by hydraulic tappets, hydraulic suspension, and hydraulic clutch. Developing countries such as China and India have witnessed significant sales in a modern vehicle and economic growth, which in turn, is increasing the demand for hydraulic brake in automotive hydraulics systems.

Make an Inquiry:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=116790631

Slave cylinder segment for Automotive Hydraulics System Market is estimated to be the largest segment by component from 2017 to 2025

The market size for automotive hydraulics systems with Slave cylinder is expected to be the largest, as slave cylinder finds great application in automotive hydraulics systems such as brake and clutch. The market size of this segment is estimated to remain predominant during the forecast period. One of the major factor driving the growth of the slave cylinder segment is increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

The Automotive Hydraulics System Market is dominated by a few globally established players, such as Aisin Seiki (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), ZF (Germany), BorgWarner (US), JTEKT (Japan).

Browse Related Reports

Tappet Market for Automotive by Type (Flat, and Roller), End User (Economic, Mid-priced, and Luxury passenger cars), Engine Capacity (<4 cylinders, 4-6 cylinders, and >6 cylinders), Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-tappet-market-180545199.html

Automotive Valves Market by Product (Solenoid, EGR Valve, Brake Combination Valve, AT Control Valve, Engine Valve), Vehicle (PC, LCV, HCV, EV), Application (Engine, Brake, HVAC), Function (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

" https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-valve-market-139192093.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/automotive-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets