

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Separated by the Lunar New Year break, the China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, surging more than 140 points or 4.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,270-point plateau, and it's looking at another green light again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, thanks to a rebound by U.S. treasuries and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were little changed and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher with gains across the board - particularly among the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index soared 69.40 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 3,268.56 after trading between 3,234.12 and 3,269.92. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 32.82 points or 1.89 percent to end at 1,771.97.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.74 percent, while Bank of China spiked 2.10 percent, Agricultural Bank of China soared 3.61 percent, Bank of Communications climbed 1.37 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 3.54 percent, PetroChina collected 1.75 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical gathered 2.69 percent, China Vanke perked 1.60 percent, Ping An Insurance added 1.28 percent and China Life surged 3.47 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were firm for most of Thursday's trade before turning mixed in the afternoon.



The Dow jumped 164.70 points or 0.66 percent to 24,962.48, while the NASDAQ fell 8.14 points or 0.11 percent to 7,210.09 and S&P 500 added 2.63 points or 0.10 percent at 2,703.96.



The strength in morning trading followed a bounce by treasuries, which came under pressure after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a fall in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 17. A separate report from the Conference Board showed a bigger than expected increase by its index of leading economic indicators in January.



Crude oil futures rallied Thursday after the government reported a drop in U.S. oil stockpiles in contrast to Wednesday's industry data. WTI light sweet oil was up 93 cents at $62.61 a barrel, supported by upbeat U.S. economic data and dovish talk from the European Central Bank.



