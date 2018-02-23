

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Friday following the mostly positive lead overnight from Wall Street and despite a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 63.35 points or 0.29 percent to 21,799.79, off a high of 21,843.12 earlier. On Thursday, Japanese shares fell sharply to close near a one-week low.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Sony is declining almost 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric, Canon and Panasonic are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent. SoftBank is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.4 percent and Honda is adding 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up almost 2 percent after crude oil prices rallied overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Tokuyama Corp. is rising 4 percent, while Pacific Metals and Kansai Electric Power are gaining almost 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Nisshin Steel is losing 3 percent, Kao Corp is declining more than 2 percent and Seven & I Holdings is lower by more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan climbed 1.4 percent on year in January. That exceeded forecasts for 1.3 percent and was up from 1.0 percent in December.



Core CPI, which excludes food prices, advanced an annual 0.9 percent - above expectations for 0.8 percent and unchanged from the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on year in January. That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid a rebound by treasuries, which came under pressure following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.



While the Nasdaq edged down 8.14 points or 0.1 percent to 7,210.09, the Dow climbed 164.70 points or 0.7 percent to 24,962.48 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.63 points or 0.1 percent at 2,703.96.



The major European markets also ended mixed on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices rallied Thursday after the government reported a drop in U.S. oil stockpiles in contrast to yesterday's industry data. WTI crude oil for April delivery jumped $1.09 to $62.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



