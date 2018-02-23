MIFF 2018 promotes co-located ArtEDecor exhibition to support aspiring artists and creative industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UBM Malaysia is delighted to announce a partnership with the inaugural ArtEDecor exhibition to promote the creative works of emerging local and international artists as a co-located event of Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), the largest furniture trade fair in Southeast Asia, from March 8-11 in Kuala Lumpur.

The endeavor is the latest corporate social responsibility commitment by UBM Malaysia, organiser of MIFF, to support the creativity industry which includes nurturing young furniture designers to sustain the Malaysian furniture sector since 2010.

ArtEDecor will showcase at Matrade Exhibition and Convention Centre (MECC) which is adjacent to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the new co-venue of MIFF along with Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Furniture importers, wholesalers, retailers, architects, interior designers and decorators comprise the majority of the estimated 20,000 trade visitors from up to 140 countries attending MIFF 2018 which opens under a fresh tagline "Design Connects People".

Mr M Gandhi, Group Managing Director, ASEAN Business for UBM Asia, explains: "Creativity plays a very important role not only in improving communities but also in fueling industries and economic growth. This is a win-win partnership, we see a strong synergy between MIFF and ArtEDecor to promote creativity and innovation. There are many talented local artists out there who need a window to showcase their works. We already have a solid programme in the MIFF Furniture Design Competition to unearth and groom young furniture talent. We are more than happy to expand the MIFF platform to benefit more creative artists which also brings value to MIFF. The timing couldn't be better. MIFF 2018 is the biggest edition to date and has attracted tremendous response from over 600 exhibitors and pre-registered visitors from over 130 countries so far."

ArtEDecor will showcase 100 local artists and display hundreds of affordable artworks and decor for the home and office including paintings, sculptures, crafts and as well as collectable and unique furniture.

Ambassador Dato' Mohd Yusof Ahmad, Advisor of ArtEDecor, says: "We are thrilled to work with a leading global event organiser like UBM in our very first show in Malaysia. The global footfall from MIFF will definitely be a boost to provide visibility to talented artists, especially newcomers, and to nurture the art economy and art tourism. We want to cultivate an appreciative local market by making art accessible and affordable and slowly build a community of art buyers & collectors."

Opening hours of MIFF are 9.30 am daily throughout the show days and a free shuttle service for registered visitors connects PWTC to MITEC and MITEC to MECC. More information on show highlights and exhibitors are available on www.miff.com.my.

ArtEDecor visiting hours are from 11 am to 8pm daily. Find out more about ArtEDecor at www.artedecorkl.com

