

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Friday following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note retreated from the four-year high set in the previous session. Energy stocks rose on higher crude oil prices. Markets in South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are advancing more than 1 percent each.



The Australian market is advancing following the mostly positive lead from Wall Street and as investors digested mixed corporate earnings results. Stocks are gaining across the board.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 24.60 points or 0.41 percent to 5,975.50, off a high of 5,986.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 24.70 points or 0.41 percent to 6,082.40. Australian shares closed marginally higher on Thursday in a choppy session.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are adding almost 1 percent each.



Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is rising almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining almost 4 percent following a modest increase in gold prices overnight.



Oil stocks are also advancing after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search is higher by more than 1 percent, Santos is rising almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is up 0.5 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent.



Shares of Accent Group, brand owner of The Athlete Foot, are rising more than 17 percent after the company said its first half profit rose 19 percent and revenue grew 20 percent.



Regis Healthcare's shares are gaining more than 6 percent after the aged-care provider despite its half-year profit declined 12 percent, reflecting lower occupancy levels.



Shares of Mayne Pharma Group are gaining more than 2 percent after the generics supplier reported a net loss for the half-year on impairments, but said that a recovery is underway after it experienced challenging conditions over the past year.



Billabong's shares are adding 0.5 percent despite the surfwear retailer saying that its first-half loss widened from last year, while revenues fell almost 7 percent.



Meanwhile, Woolworths Group's shares are losing almost 2 percent despite the retail giant reporting a 38 percent jump in first-half profit after comparable food sales at its Australian supermarkets rose 4.9 percent.



Southern Cross Media's shares are falling almost 10 percent after the company reported a 21 percent fall in half-year net profit following the recent divestment of its northern NSW TV business.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar recovered some ground against a weaker U.S. dollar. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7841, up from US$0.7808 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher following the mostly higher close overnight on Wall Street as well as higher crude oil prices, and despite a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 63.35 points or 0.29 percent to 21,799.79, off a high of 21,843.12 earlier. On Thursday, Japanese shares fell sharply to close near a one-week low.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Sony is declining almost 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric, Canon and Panasonic are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent. SoftBank is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.4 percent and Honda is adding 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up almost 2 percent after crude oil prices rallied overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Tokuyama Corp. is rising 4 percent, while Pacific Metals and Kansai Electric Power are gaining almost 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Nisshin Steel is losing 3 percent, Kao Corp is declining more than 2 percent and Seven & I Holdings is lower by more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan climbed 1.4 percent on year in January. That exceeded forecasts for 1.3 percent and was up from 1.0 percent in December.



Core CPI, which excludes food prices, advanced an annual 0.9 percent - above expectations for 0.8 percent and unchanged from the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on year in January. That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all adding more than 1 percent each. Shanghai, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are also higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid a rebound by treasuries, which came under pressure following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.



While the Nasdaq edged down 8.14 points or 0.1 percent to 7,210.09, the Dow climbed 164.70 points or 0.7 percent to 24,962.48 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.63 points or 0.1 percent at 2,703.96.



The major European markets also ended mixed on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices rallied Thursday after the government reported a drop in U.S. oil stockpiles in contrast to yesterday's industry data. WTI crude oil for April delivery jumped $1.09 to $62.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



