

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invacare Corp. (IVC), a manufacturer of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings, announced Thursday the appointment of Kathleen Leneghan as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Leneghan has been in the role of interim Chief Financial Officer of the company since November 26, 2017.



Prior to her promotion, she was vice president and corporate controller since 2003. She has been with Invacare for 27 years, serving in various financial roles in both North America and Europe.



Prior to joining Invacare, Leneghan was an audit manager with Ernst & Young LLP.



Separately, Invacare announced that Michael Merriman, who has been a director since 2014, will not stand for re-election as a director of the company in 2018. His term as a director will expire at the annual shareholder meeting in May.



