Group press release | Zurich, Switzerland, 23 February 2018

ABB publishes 2017 annual report

ABB Ltd has published its 2017 annual report on its website and has filed the annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 2017 annual report is now available electronically at (www.abb.com/groupreports: http://www.abb.com/groupreports). It provides comprehensive information on the company and its strategy, business, governance and financial performance.

Shareholders may request a printed copy of the annual report (via this: https://oneabb.formstack.com/forms/abb_group_annual_report_2017_series) (link: https://oneabb.formstack.com/forms/abb_group_annual_report_2017_series). It will be distributed when it becomes available later this month.

