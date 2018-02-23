Addex Therapeutics / Addex Publishes Extraordinary General Meeting Invitation . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Geneva, Switzerland, 23 February 2018 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), the leading developer of oral allosteric modulators for neurological disorders, announced today that it has published the Invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting which will take place on Friday, 16 March 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Addex Therapeutics Ltd, Campus Biotech, Chemin des Mines 9, CH-1202 Geneva (doors open at 10:30 a.m.).
The agenda items and proposals are as follows:
- Ordinary Share Capital Increase
The Board of Directors proposes that an ordinary share capital increase be resolved in accordance with the following provisions:
1.1. Increase of the share capital from the current amount of CHF15,384,988 by up to CHF12,779,553 to the new amount of up to CHF28,164,541 (or CHF28,306,007 taking into consideration the 141,466 registered shares issued out of the Issuer's conditional share capital which have not yet been recorded in the commercial register), through the issuance of up to 12,779,553 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF1 each.
1.2. The issue price will be CHF3.13 per share. The shares to be issued will be entitled to dividends as of the registration of the share capital increase in the commercial register.
1.3. The shares to be issued will convey no preferential rights.
1.4. The contributions for the shares to be issued will be made in cash.
1.5. The shares to be issued will be subject to the transfer and registration restrictions set out in article 5 of the Articles of Association.
1.6. The shareholders' subscription rights will be excluded and the Board of Directors is entitled to allocate them to selected investors in a private placement.
1.7. The Board of Directors shall execute the capital increase and record the same with the competent commercial register within three months.
2.Amendments to the Articles of Association
2.1. Amendment to the allocation of the conditional share capital and amendment to article 3c of the Articles of Association
The Board of Directors proposes (i) to amend, without increasing, the existing allocation of the conditional share capital as further explained below and accordingly (ii) to amend article 3c of the Articles of Association as follows:
|Version telle que proposée par le Conseil d'administration (texte actuel et inchangé en caractères normaux; suppressions en gras, italique et barré; modifications en gras et italique):
|Version as proposed by the Board of Directors (current and unchanged wording in normal font; deletions in bold, italics and stricken through; amendments in bold and italics):
|Texte faisant foi / Binding version:
|Traduction informelle en anglais / Informal English translation:
|Article 3c
Capital-actions conditionnel
|Article 3c
Conditional Share Capital
| A) Le capital-actions de la Société peut être augmenté d'un montant total maximum de CHF
| A) The share capital of the Company may be increased by a maximum aggregate amount of CHF
| B) Le capital-actions de la société peut être augmenté d'un montant maximal de CHF
(.)
| B) The share capital of the Company may be increased by a maximum aggregate amount of CHF
(.)
2.2. Adoption of a new article 39 regarding the exemption from the duty to make an offer (opting-out of mandatory offer rules)
In connection with the Opting-out, the Board of Directors proposes to resolve an opting-out of the mandatory offer rules of article 135 of the Swiss Financial Market Infrastructure Act ("FMIA") based on article 125 para. 3 FMIA by adopting a new article 39 of the Articles of Association of the Company as follows:
|Texte faisant foi / Binding version:
|Traduction informelle en anglais / Informal English translation:
|Article 39 Opting-out
|Article 39 Opting-out
|Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV, LLC, c/o New Enterprise Associates, 1954 Greensrping Drive, Suite 600, Timonimu, MD 21093, et New Leaf Biopharma Opportunities I, L.P., 7 Times Square, Suite 3502, New York, NY 10036, Etats-Unis, y compris, dans chaque cas, leurs associés et actionnaires, directs ou indirects, ainsi que toute autre entité ou personne (qu'elle soit fondée ou non) qui, seule ou avec des tiers, contrôle ou détient d'une autre manière une participation topique dans ces sociétés, ne sont pas soumis à l'obligation de présenter une offre publique d'acquisition selon l'art. 135 de la Loi fédérale sur l'infrastructure des marchés financiers (LIMF), qu'ils agissent seuls ou de concert selon l'art. 135 LIMF (opting-out au sens de l'art. 125 al. 3 LIMF). La clause d'opting-out susvisée expirera le 21 mars 2023, avec effet applicable à tout franchissement du seuil au sens de l'art. 135 LIMF qui surviendrait ultérieurement.
|Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV, LLC, c/o New Enterprise Associates, 1954 Greensrping Drive, Suite 600, Timonimu, MD 21093, and New Leaf Biopharma Opportunities I, L.P., 7 Times Square, Suite 3502, New York, NY 10036, United States, in each case including their direct or indirect partners or shareholders as well as any other entity or person (whether incorporated or not) that alone or together with others controls or otherwise holds any relevant interest in them, are, when acting alone or in concert pursuant to art. 135 of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Markets Infrastructures (FMIA) exempted from the duty pursuant to art. 135 FMIA (Opting-out within the meaning of art. 125 para. 3 FMIA). The foregoing Opting-out provision will expire on March 21, 2023 with effect for any crossing of the threshold pursuant to art. 135 FMIA which occurs thereafter.
The full invitation (including detailed motions and explanations, as well as the attendance procedures) are available at the Company's head office or on the internet via https://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/investors/downloads/.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics (www.addextherapeutics.com (http://www.addextherapeutics.com)) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an emerging class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention - the Addex pipeline was generated from this pioneering allosteric modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In addition, ADX71441 (GABAB receptor PAM) program was awarded a $5.3 million grant by the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA, a division of National Institutes of Health, NIH) to support human studies in cocaine addiction and has been licensed to Indivior PLC. Discovery programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A neuropathy, mGluR4PAM, mGluR7NAM, TrkBPAM and mGluR3NAM & PAM.
Press Contacts:
For Addex Therapeutics
| Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 61
PR@addextherapeutics.com (mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com)
| Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com (mailto:msinclair@halsin.com)
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Addex Therapeutics via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Addex Therapeutics
12, chemin des Aulx Plan-les-Ouates; Geneva Switzerland
ISIN: CH0029850754;