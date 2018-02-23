Heijmans NV: Heijmans annual results 2017: sound basis for continued recovery

Highlights

In 2017, Heijmans transformed into a purely Dutch company with a focus on its core competencies in property development, residential building, non-residential and infrastructure;

Underlying EBITDA NL € 30 million (2016: € 73 million negative);

Total number of homes sold 2,192 (2016: 1,962), of which 1,394 were sold to private buyers (2016: 1,019);

Continuation of strong growth in revenue and result Property Development, stable development Residential Building;

Infra from severely loss-making to profitable operation, lagging performance Non-Residential;

Net profit (incl. €29 million foreign operations) to € 20 million in 2017 (2016: net loss of € 110 million);

Solvency of 27%, net cash position year-end € 14 million (2016: net debt € 100 million).



Ton Hillen, CEO Heijmans:

"2017 was a transitional year, in which, with our strategy 'Focus, Discipline, Excellence', we have laid a sound foundation for further recovery. We have realised this by adjustments to the management of the organisation, the sale of business units, a more selective acquisition policy and reassessment of the tender and project portfolio. A number of projects with a considerable downward impact on the results were brought under control which has strongly reduced our risk profile. I am satisfied with the huge turnaround at Infra, from severely loss-making in previous years to a profitable operation in the year under review, and with our good position in the strongly growing housing market. We closed 2017 with a positive operating result which forms the basis to once again look to the future. In 2018, Heijmans will continue to work on continuous improvements in order to maintain the pace of our recovery. Based on today's figures and a well-stocked order book we are looking forward to 2018 with confidence."



About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies and together we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl (http://www.heijmans.nl).

For more information / not for publication:

Media

Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen

Communications

+31 (0)73 543 52 17

mswinkels-verstappen@heijmans.nl

Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+ 31 (0)73 543 52 17

gpeters@heijmans.nl (mailto:gpeters@heijmans.nl)

The Heijmans Executive Board will explain the results published for 2017 on 23 February 2018, during a press conference and analyst meeting. The agenda and the registration form for the Annual General Meeting Shareholders to be held on 11 April of this year will be available on the Heijmans website from 28 February 2018.

Heijmans will publish its 2017 annual report (in Dutch) and financial statements on 23 February 2018.

This press release has also been published in Dutch. In the event of any discrepancies between the original Dutch press release and this English translation, the Dutch version will prevail.





Full press release (http://hugin.info/130707/R/2171176/836586.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Heijmans NV via Globenewswire

