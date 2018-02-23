

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2017 net income plunged to $331 million from last year's $3.56 billion. Earnings per share were $1.03, down from $10.72 last year.



The latest result included estimated insurance claims, net of retrocession and before tax, of $4.7 billion from large natural catastrophes, such as Cyclone Debbie in Australia, Atlantic hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, the Mexican earthquakes, and the wildfires in California.



According to the firm, the large natural catastrophes made 2017 one of the costliest years for the re/insurance sector in history.



Both Property & Casualty Reinsurance and Corporate Solutions results were significantly affected by these events, reporting net loss.



Life & Health Reinsurance increased its net income to $1.1 billion, driven by solid underwriting results and strong investment performance.



Gross premiums written declined to $34.78 billion from $35.62 billion a year ago.



Further, the Board of Directors proposed a higher dividend of 5.00 Swiss francs per share.



Swiss Re said its Board will propose to the AGM a further public share buy-back programme of up to 1.0 billion francs.



