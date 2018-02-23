

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is set to publish detailed GDP data for the fourth quarter. According to preliminary estimate, the German economy had expanded 0.6 percent sequentially.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the pound and the greenback, it dropped against the franc. Against the yen, it recovered.



The euro was worth 1.2303 against the greenback, 131.71 against the yen, 1.1502 against the franc and 0.8823 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



