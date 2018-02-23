Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director Responsibilities

PR Newswire
London, February 22
To: PR Newswire
From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date: 23 February 2018
Director Responsibilities
Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company') announces that Josephine Dixon will temporarily step down as Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect due to health reasons. Josephine will remain on the Board of the Company.
Richard Locke will become interim Chair of the Audit Committee whilst Josephine recuperates.
Enquiries:
Steven Davidson 0131 538 6603
Company Secretary
PATAC Limited