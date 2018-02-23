Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director Responsibilities

To: PR Newswire



From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 23 February 2018

Director Responsibilities

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company') announces that Josephine Dixon will temporarily step down as Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect due to health reasons. Josephine will remain on the Board of the Company.

Richard Locke will become interim Chair of the Audit Committee whilst Josephine recuperates.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 538 6603

Company Secretary

PATAC Limited