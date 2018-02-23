Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20180222195921_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-22 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 4577 Unit price: 9.83207 Euro Volume: 4787 Unit price: 9.85537 Euro Volume: 4529 Unit price: 9.89630 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 13893 Volume weighted average price: 9.86104 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-22 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 88 Unit price: 9.83574 Euro Volume: 182 Unit price: 9.85286 Euro Volume: 219 Unit price: 9.90247 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 489 Volume weighted average price: 9.87200 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-22 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 106 Unit price: 9.83524 Euro Volume: 31 Unit price: 9.84000 Euro Volume: 81 Unit price: 9.89691 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 218 Volume weighted average price: 9.85883 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-22 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 34 Unit price: 9.81000 Euro Volume: 171 Unit price: 9.88000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 205 Volume weighted average price: 9.86839 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-22 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 195 Unit price: 9.85000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 195 Volume weighted average price: 9.85000 Euro