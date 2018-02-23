Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-23 08:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 28 February 2018 INVL Technology will publish the preliminary operating results for 12 months of 2017. On 1 March (on Thursday), 9.00 am the Company organises a presentation of the preliminary results of INVL Technology, which will take place at the premises of INVL Technology companies (Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius). Kazimieras Tonkunas, INVL Technology Managing Partner, will present INVL Technology preliminary operating results for 12 months of 2017 and will answer the questions. The planned duration of the meeting is 1 hour.



Participants are invited to register by filling the registration form online until 28 February. If you have any questions, please call us at +370 5 279 06 01 or email info@invltechnology.lt.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Kazimieras Tonkunas INVL Technology Managing Partner e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt