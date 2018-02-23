

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L) announced amendments to the 2012 Long Term Incentive Plan entitlements for Jeff Fairburn, CEO, Mike Killoran, CFO, and Dave Jenkinson, Group Managing Director. Under the terms of the 2012 LTIP, rewards for the 133 participants vest in two tranches. The first of these (40% of the total), vested on 31 December 2017. The second and final tranche (60% of the total) will vest once the Group has returned 620 pence per share in cash to shareholders.



Jeff Fairburn and Mike Killoran have decided to reduce their overall entitlement by a number of shares equal to 50% of the shares to which they would become entitled on the second vesting. Dave Jenkinson has decided to reduce his overall entitlement by a number of shares equal to 50% of the shares subject to awards granted to him since being promoted to the Board to which he would become entitled on the second vesting.



