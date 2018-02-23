

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The greenback edged up to 1.2286 against the euro and 0.9361 against the franc, from its early low of 1.2337 and a 3-day low of 0.9322, respectively.



The greenback rose to 107.13 against the yen and 1.3931 against the pound, off its early lows of 106.66 and 1.3961, respectively.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 1.19 against the euro, 110.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc and 1.38 against the pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX